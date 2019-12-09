Compounding: Revamped Line of Compounding Twins

During October’s K 2019 show in Dusseldorf, Leistritz Extrusion showed its redesigned series of ZSE iMAXX twin-screw corotating extruders for compounding. The exterior of the extruder series features a continuous closed cover—including the processing unit and side feeders. This makes the machine contamination free and easy to clean, says the machine builder. This is a particularly beneficial feature for masterbatch production, where frequent product changes result in an increased cleaning effort.

Other highlights include the integration of the temperature control unit in the machine frame. Generally, all replaceable units are positioned in a way that provides optimum accessibility. This is said to facilitate the cleaning and replacement of individual components. The die head has only two screw connections and can be opened easily and safely in a few simple steps. A quick cleaning during color change is ensured by the removable screen and die.

For increased energy efficiency, the ZSE iMAXX extruder uses a synchronous motor. High energy efficiency is also ensured by the possibility of completely insulating the processing unit in order to reduce radiation losses.

Torque measurement is an option for extruders 35 mm and larger. The closed dual-circuit temperature-control system, which is installed in the base frame together with the coax valves, reportedly reduces water consumption. Thanks to the resin cartridge, which is installed as standard, the supplied water is also optimally treated for process application. Calcification and contamination is said to be minimized as a result.

The ZSE iMAXX series comes in screw diameters of 18, 27, 35, 40, 50 and 60 mm.