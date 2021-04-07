Control System for Monolayer Film Lines

Integrated Control Technologies (ICT) has unveiled the Tempcom PDQ Series Extruder Control System for monolayer blown film lines. When upgrading an obsolete control system, ICT says processors needs to consider price, delivery and quality, and typically have to settle for two of those. But the concept of the PDQ is to provide processors with all three.

The PDQ is a pre-engineered extrusion control system that utilizes the engineering expertise featured in the Tempcom Extrusion Control System combined with the modularity and quick-ship concept in the ACPAK (ICT’s Quick Ship large-hp AC drive packages).

The PDQ comes in a free-standing NEMA12 force-ventilated enclosure with a flange disconnect. A 15-in. color touchscreen mounted on the cabinet door and can control up to 15 temperature zones. In addition, it contains up to six die plugs with a 3-hp primary nip drive and controls the extruder drive, which can be existing or purchased separately. It is a UL design with finger-safe fusing with fault indication for each solid-state relay and a shunt-trip breaker for heater power disconnects. Additional options include a secondary nip drive and arc-flash that includes a voltage presents indicator.

ICT says the controller is easy to operate with a graphical design and text that changes color with the temperature. Being highly diagnostic, it can detect a shorted solid-state relay, open heater, broken probe or loop break and can automatically shut down the system in a temperature run away condition to prevent damage. It also has such advanced features as cold zone start-inhibit, screw-break prevention and comes standard with remote access support. Other standard features include recipe and scheduling control as well as data collection.

The PDQ allows processors to standardize control, panel layout, wiring and operation of blown film lines. reducing training and maintenance at an economical price with the confidence of a tested solution.