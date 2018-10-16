Controller Supports Two Independent Feeder Lines

Coperion K-Tron (U.S. office in Sewell, N.J.) has added new features to its K-Vision software. The K-Vision controller is a graphical operator interface for controlling multiple devices such as feeders or feeder-refill vacuum receivers in a process. With the release of K-Vision Software version 2.0, it can now handle a total of 24 devices (e.g., KCM feeder controls or MPC refill controls) in one or two lines. The previous version managed a maximum of 16 feeder controllers in a single line. K-Vision uses a 12.1-in. color LCD display together with a touchscreen. It offers a quad-screen display mode for viewing multiple pages on one feeder or a single page on multiple feeders.

Designed for simple operation and fast and easy startup, K-Vision offers graphic visualization of process information, utilizing flexible trend graphs. This feeder interface offers event logging and supports all of the different feeding control types for both continuous and batch operation. Easy to maintain, K-Vision software updates can be accomplished with a compact flash card or a USB flash drive.

K-Vision offers a variety of remote-access options. A second K-Vision can be connected via Ethernet as a remote interface for visualization and control of feeder and line parameters. K-Vision also comes with a VNC server, allowing any VNC client—on a PC, tablet or smartphone—connected to the same network to be used as a secondary user interface. In addition to the current connectivity options—including VNC, Ethernet/IP, Profinet, Modbus TCP—K-Vision now also has email capability.