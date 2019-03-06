Controls: High Horsepower Controls For Hazardous Locations

NEMA 12 main power panel, housing high-voltage VFDs and motor protection fusing is installed in a non-classified area and wired to a NEMA 7/9 operator station.

Product Post: 3/6/2019

Related Topics:

Ross Systems and Controls (SysCon) now offers new specialized control panels for use with high horsepower equipment in hazardous locations. A NEMA 12 main power panel, housing high-voltage VFDs and motor protection fusing, is installed in a non-classified area and wired to a NEMA 7/9 operator station. In the pictured system built for a 500-gal Multi-Shaft Mixer, the explosion-proof panel is designed for Class 1, Division 1, Groups C & D and features a user-friendly color display for viewing agitator speeds, loads and temperature, start/stop push button controls, speed control potentiometers, emergency stop button, intrinsically safe barriers for temperature probe and safety switches, and a matching terminal strip to mate with the main power panel.

Editor Pick

Material Handling: New Battery-Powered Laser Level Sensor

Allows use of level sensors on silos or in remote locations where inventory monitoring has not been feasible.

Product

Material Handling: Automated Bulk Solids Drum-Dumping Station

Material Handling: New Battery-Powered Laser Level Sensor

Controls: High Horsepower Controls For Hazardous Locations

Extrusion: Software Simulates Extrudate Cooling and Shrinkage

Thermoforming: New Form, Cut, Stack Former for Medium-Volume Production