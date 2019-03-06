Controls: High Horsepower Controls For Hazardous Locations

Related Topics:
Ross Systems and Controls (SysCon) now offers new specialized control panels for use with high horsepower equipment in hazardous locations. A NEMA 12 main power panel, housing high-voltage VFDs and motor protection fusing, is installed in a non-classified area and wired to a NEMA 7/9 operator station. In the pictured system built for a 500-gal Multi-Shaft Mixer, the explosion-proof panel is designed for Class 1, Division 1, Groups C & D and features a user-friendly color display for viewing agitator speeds, loads and temperature, start/stop push button controls, speed control potentiometers, emergency stop button, intrinsically safe barriers for temperature probe and safety switches, and a matching terminal strip to mate with the main power panel.
