Conveying: Cartridge Bin Vent Cleans Air in Pneumatic Systems

The Coperion K-Tron Modular Cartridge Bin Vent reportedly provides excellent air filtration of fine airborne particles from within a storage tank and releases clean air to the atmosphere. While material is pneumatically conveyed into a storage tank, fine particles and air are efficiently separated by the unit’s large cartridge filter. This enables clean air to pass from the tank out to the atmosphere. Reverse jet cleaning from a compressed air accumulator pulses the cartridge filter, dislodging any fines and returning them to the storage tank. Standard materials of construction include carbon steel enamel coating or stainless steel material contact areas. Mounting on a standard 20 in diameter tank deck, the small modular unit is inexpensive and easy to install. The cartridge filter hangs vertically and has shallow, open pleats for efficient dust release. Quick-release clamps allow easy access to the cartridge filter.

The plenum features a built-in weather hood and specially designed diffuser which enables each air pulse to clean the entire filter. Unlike other bin vents, no exhaust fan is required.