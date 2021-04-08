Conveyor Customized for Preform Molding
Dynamic Conveyor says this specialized line addresses four key preform molder areas of need.
Dynamic Conveyor Corp. says the specialized conveyor line can help bottle preform molders boost efficiency. The four areas of need addressed by the new conveyor include a conveyor belt that reportedly will not scuff or blemish the preforms. In addition, they can operate at a high rate of speed, matching the typically high output volume of a preform molding operation. They can also provide hours of unattended gaylord filling, with the ability to support multiple gaylords being filled. Here the conveyor redirects bottle preforms to the subsequent gaylord once the preceding gaylord is full. Finally, in terms of maintenance, Dynamic Conveyor says operators don’t need to shut down the preform line for conveyor belt adjustments, since DynaCon conveyors utilize self-tracking belting that doesn’t need continuous tensioning or frequent replacement.
Dynamic Conveyor’s newest line targeting preforms can redirect product to empty gaylords as they’re filled with parts.
RELATED CONTENT
-
INJECTION MOLDING: Automation and Integration At K Show
There were new presses of all stripes aplenty at K 2010, but the “wow” factor was supplied by automated work cells and integrated manu-facturing systems performing multiple operations before, during, and after molding.
-
Understanding Your Options In Multi-Axis Robots For Injection Molding
With so many choices available today, it’s important for molders to understand the pros and cons of Cartesian vs. articulated-arm robots and how their capabilities overlap more than ever before.
-
Injection Molding: Speed, Automation & Integration
Hot buttons at the show will be multi-component molding, in-mold labeling/decorating (IML/IMD), in-mold assembly, medical molding, liquid silicone rubber (LSR), micro-molding, and high-speed packaging.