Cooling: Portable Chiller Line Expands With 30-Ton Unit

Thermal Care has extended its range of Accuchiller NQV Portable Chillers with variable-speed compressors to now include 30-ton units. The NQV uses a variable-speed compressor and a PLC to monitor the heat load and adjust the compressor speed so that the chiller only works as hard as the job requires. Thermal Care says this design has resulted in energy savings of up to 51 percent for a NQV chiller as compared to a conventional portable chiller. In a release, Thermal Care said the new 30-ton model was introduced in response to customer inquiries. According to Thermal Care, return on investment for a 30-ton variable speed compressor, based on $0.10/kWh power cost, ranges from less than 6 months (8400 hours at a process load of 50 percent) to 2.1 years (4000 hours at 85 percent capacity load).
Thermal Care’s NQV series of portable chillers now extends up to 30 tons.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Fluid Cooler Offers Alternative to Cooling Towers or Central Chillers
When it comes to cooling extruders and injection and blow molding machines, the vast majority of plastics processors in the U.S. choose cooling towers.
-
How to Reduce Sinks
Modifications to the common core pin can be a simple solution, but don’t expect all resins to behave the same. Gas assist is also worth a try.
-
Hot/Cold Injection Molding: Which Approach Is Best for You?
The hot-and-cold molding process gives molders a new tool to achieve top-quality esthetics or to fill challenging thin-wall parts. There are a number of options in heating methods, and this article discusses the ins and outs of each.