4/14/2020

Cooling: TCU Packs More Output Into Same Footprint With Stacked Design

Delta T Systems (Richfield, Wisc.) extended its Eco Series temperature control unit (TCU) with a new stacked model featuring a common water supply and common electrical supply inside the cabinet to save even more space.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Delta T Systems (Richfield, Wisc.) extended its Eco Series temperature control unit (TCU) with a new stacked model featuring a common water supply and common electrical supply inside the cabinet to save even more space. The Eco Series features a new pump that reportedly creates 50% to 100% greater flow at the same pressure point on the pump curve compared to other designs. The resulting energy consumption complies with the new DOE standard that became mandatory in January 2020.

The series is available with pumps rated from ¾ to 3 hp, which can produce up to 130 GPM of output in each tank. The increase in pump output allows customers to select a lower horsepower motor, immediately lowering the TCU’s energy consumption by 20% to 50%. Each pump has its own control, resulting in two, independent units with different set points to control two processes, dies or molds. Delta T also offers a rebuild kit to separate the units in the future if needed.

The two-tank design allows for a maximum of 24kW of heating in the standard unit, with water temperatures of up to 300°F possible. Alternatively, the second tank can be used as a water-to-water heat exchanger for indirect cooling. In standard direct injection cooling, cooling water is injected into the process and mixes with the process water, with the excess drained out. In indirect cooling, the cooling water never mixes with the process water, and is instead run through a heat exchanger. Delta T notes that this is desirable when you don’t want to mix fluids.

Delta T Systems Eco Series temperature control unit (TCU)

Delta T Systems latest Eco Series temperature control unit (TCU) comes in a stacked version.

