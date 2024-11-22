CP Cone, Plate Viscometers Built for Precision, Consistency

BYK-Gardner USA has introduced a line of cone and plate viscometers. The new instruments will include both high-temperature and low-temperature units, each backed by Lite firmware options. They feature a robust direct drive motor and an electronic cone lift for precise and consistent results every time.

BYK-Gardner says the byko-visc CP Cone and Plate viscometers require only small sample volumes and can apply high shear rates in a defined measurement geometry, providing absolute viscosity values for comparable and reproducible results.

The new product line includes byko-visc CP L (5-75°C), byko-visc CP H (50-235°C) along with fixed speed models byko-visc CP Lite L, byko-visc CP Lite H and additional Cones. They come with what BYK calls an intuitive, easy-to-use control interface.

Source: BYK-Gardner

Key features include:

Fixed cone geometries that enable absolute viscosity determination.

Built-in temperature control, so no additional thermal systems are needed.

Small (<2 mL) sample sizes to save both material and time required to clean instrument.

Precise shear rates from a robust direct drive motor design make it well suited for non-Newtonian samples.

Measurement of high- and low-shear applications with one instrument.

Switch cones without the need for recalibration.

Bayonet coupling for easy cone attachment.