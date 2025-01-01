Customizable Cobot Palletizing Tool
Piab USA says after two years as a specialty product, its cobot palletizing tool (CPT) end-of-arm-tool is now a standard configurable product.
Piab USA (Canton, Massachusetts) is now offering its custom cobot palletizing tool (CPT) as a standardized product, providing it off the shelf for fully configurable cobot-palletizing jobs. Piab says the CPT was initially developed by Piab’s custom line team in Germany, launching in 2022. It quickly generated user interest due to its ability to pick multiple boxes of different shapes and sizes in the same cycle, pushing Piab to make it more broadly available.
The foam on the base of Piab’s cobot palletizing tool (CPT) can be swapped out for suction cups. Source: Piab USA
In a release, Madeleine Sheikh, Piab global product manager, says that flexibility boosts productivity by enabling users to palletize four boxes simultaneously, instead of only tackling one box at a time. The CPT also features an off-center design that extends the reach of the cobot, while the compact, lightweight design places less strain on the robot arm.
The CPT carries an integrated piCOMPACT23 Smart Valve Unit for fast response times, and the product is also equipped with the COAX technology for minimized air consumption. Piab says the CPT is easy to reconfigure on-site because users only need to change the lower suction plate from foam to suction cups or vice versa, enabling it to act as multiple end-of-arm-tools.
The CPT comes with plug-and-play software and interfaces for Universal Robot’s E- and CB-series cobots up to size UR20. There’s also a generic electrical interface prepared for the IO-link which is compatible with other cobot brands.
