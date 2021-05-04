Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Magnet Clamps for Injection Molding
| 1 MINUTE READ

Customizable Mold and Die Components Target Medical, Electronics

A wide arrange of components can be customized with special shapes, sizes, construction materials, surface treatments and more.

Regal Components Inc. (East Providence, R.I.) has introduced a line of mold and die components, including core pins, sleeves, ejector pins, blades, and punches that feature custom sizes and details making them well suited for use in medical or electronics applications. Fabricated in special shapes and sizes, the components are machined from a variety of tool steel grades and feature tip diameters as small as 0.002 in. and lengths to 14 in. with tolerances to ±0.000050 in. and surface finishes to 2 RMS (root mean square).

Additional details can be incorporated, including tapers, rings, vents, ribs and spirals shaped using wire EDM and treatments such as draw polish and plating. Additional treatments can be applied, with the ability to polish, coat and plate the components for additional wear resistance and lubricity, if needed.

The products are machined from tool steels such as M-2, A-2, A-10, H-13, S-7, PM-M4,PM-10V, and PM-15V to optimize toughness and wear resistance. In addition, 420 and 440 stainless steel are available for corrosion resistance applications, as well beryllium-free copper alloys for optimum thermal values.

Regal Components customizable mold components

Regal Components has introduced a line of customizable mold components targeting medical and electronics applications, among others.

