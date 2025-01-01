Cycle Tek PVC Compounds With Up to 50% Recycled Content

Cycle-Tek, a Teknor Apex company, announced the launch of two new grades specifically formulated for flexible cord and IMSA (safety signaling) applications: Cycle-Tek 20401-82A BLK 1 and Cycle-Tek 20401-82A FR BLK 1. Made with up to 50% recycled content, these new compounds add new options for wire and cable manufacturers looking to incorporate more sustainable materials in their cable design.

“We’re proud to expand our line of sustainable products with Cycle-Tek 20401-82A BLK 1 and Cycle-Tek 20401-82A FR BLK 1,” says Sunny Mahajan, business manager at Cycle-Tek. “By incorporating recycled materials into our formulations, we’re helping to reduce waste to landfills and conserve resources without compromising performance.”

Cable jacketing is one of the targeted applications for Cycle-Tek’s PVC compounds. Source: Teknor Apex

According to the company, Cycle-Tek’s new PVC compounds offer a combination of benefits, including:

Made with up to 50% recycled content, reducing environmental impact.

Delivers the flexibility, durability and electrical properties required for demanding applications.

Offers a cost-competitive solution for applications where formal UL recognition is not a requirement.

Cycle-Tek 20401-82A FR BLK 1 provides enhanced flame retardancy for added safety.

These new compounds offer a sustainable solution for a wide range of flexible cable applications, including those in the appliance, power tool, electronics, lighting and industrial machinery sectors.