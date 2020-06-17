Decorating: Laser Marking with Nearly Seamless Integration and Remote Support

A new laser marker series said to redefine how easy and accessible laser system integration can be was recently introduced by Laserax, Quebec City, Canada. After two years of development, new LXO Fiber Laser Marker series is also said to facilitate collaboration between system integrators and laser experts—a key factor for quick and easy laser integration.

To break the barriers of laser expertise, the system has a remote connection capability that can grant control of the system to a Laserax expert or partner anywhere in the world. Relying on a secure cloud VPN, this allows laser experts to better support integrators and end-users through remote services such as installation, training, after-sales support and live demos.

Said company president Xavier Godmair, “In the aftermath of COVID-19, our capacity to provide support regardless of physical barriers will be ever more important. We will be able to do this through remote support and with a local presence ensured by system integrators and partners. The LXQ Series will foster close partnerships between Laserax and integrators. It will make their lives easier by bringing our laser expertise to them, regardless of where they are.”

Key features that make system integration straightforward include:

▪ A web-based HMI can be displayed in any web browser for a quick control of the laser without programming.

▪ The system’s interfacing can be done using the most standard industrial protocols

▪ Fully configured peripherals are ready to be used. Among them, a Cognex camera for barcode validation, an air-knife for lens protection, and 3D-Autofocus sensors for automatic adjustments.

Apart from laser marking, LXQ fiber lasers can treat any metal surface with laser cleaning, laser texturing, and laser hardening. This is a game changer for system integrators who no longer need to go to one supplier for laser marking, and another one for laser cleaning. They can integrate the same laser regardless of the application.