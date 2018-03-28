Display Features Integration of Machining and Automation

Makino demonstrates graphite machining, EDM and automation in a combination of machine center and production cell at NPE2018. 

Makino highlights its D200Z-graphite 5XC vertical machining center with a 30,000-rpm spindle in booth S34188 at NPE2018. The graphite mill is integrated within an automated cell using a Makino EDNC6 sinker EDM machine and an EROWA ERC80 robot. The robot shuttles electrodes and work pieces between the two machines, using EROWA’s JMS Pro automation cell control software. This cell showcases the latest advancements in automation and productivity.

