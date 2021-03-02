Dosing Software Packed with New Features
Also allows for remote access for installation and service.
Movacolor has launched a new version of its additive-dosing software The new software includes features such as: sensor neck integration, fast calibration options and a single shot test button for taking verification samples. It is also now possible to contact the support staff from Movacolor directly via remote control.
The new software is available in 20 different languages and is also provided free of charge.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Detect When Equipment Needs Maintenance—Before It’s Too Late
New technology to debut next month at NPE warns when preventive maintenance is needed, before equipment failure disrupts production.
-
Understanding Gravimetric Blender Accuracy & Payback
Accuracy is one of the least understood aspects of blending. The differences between batch and continuous blenders, how blend accuracy is calculated and controlled, which blender type is more accurate, how much accuracy is really required, and how payback is calculated are discussed here.
-
Learn from Injection Molding’s Thought Leaders: Register Now for Molding 2020
The world’s premier injection molding technical conference comes to Chicago, March 17-19.