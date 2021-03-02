} Dosing Software Packed with New Features | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Feeding & Blending | 1 MINUTE READ

Dosing Software Packed with New Features

Also allows for remote access for installation and service.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Movacolor has launched a new version of its additive-dosing software The new software includes features such as: sensor neck integration, fast calibration options and a single shot test button for taking verification samples. It is also now possible to contact the support staff from Movacolor directly via remote control.

The new software is available in 20 different languages and is also provided free of charge. 

New Additive Dosing Software

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending