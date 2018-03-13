Double-Racked Lifters Save Time and Simplify Tool Construction

Related Topics: NPE2018

Related Suppliers CUMSA USA LLC

CUMSA Double Racks Lifters (DRs) are designed to save time, reduce the size of the overall mold and simplify tool construction. They also help cut down the ejection stroke. This patented system is oriented along a straight, vertical plane, improving rigidity and limiting the need for angled channels through multiple mold plates. Unlike conventional lifters, DRs eliminate complicated CAM-action operations. Their straight-movements enable them to move more smoothly, causing less friction and reducing the impact on tool performance. The ejection stroke of the DRs range from 100 mm–125 mm, but can accommodate a larger ejection stroke upon request. CUMSA currently offers this line in a variety of sizes ranging from 16 mm wide to 72 mm and in release undercuts ranging from 14 mm to 52 mm.

For difficult-to-cool inserts, CUMSA offers the Cooled Double Rack system KR series (KRs). The KRs offer the same benefits as the DRs but include an internal housing that can incorporate a cooling circuit that attaches to the mold cooling channel. The KR series ranges from 22 mm wide to 34 mm.

As a perfect complement to the DR and KR series, CUMSA developed the

to permit easier lifter adjustment. This component enables small adjustments to the lifter rod height (approximately ±2 mm), which can correct slight inaccuracies in the high-precision cutting process. CUMSA says that this product makes the installation of any vertical mechanisms faster and simpler. It also enables the user to fine tune the lifter head with the ejection plates mounted. The RF is currently available in four sizes to match the portfolio of double-rack and cooled-rack lifters.

Adjustable Fitting (RF)