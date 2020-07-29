Drying: Touch Controller With Industry 4.0 Communications

Dri-Air Industries has introduced its Industry 4.0-compliant SmartTouch Control. The new control gathers data from the dryer and shares it with various pieces of equipment, such as the injection molding machine. It is compatible with all Dri-Air dryers.
“The new control is based on an open platform and consists of a PLC with a thermocouple monitoring system,” says Jason Sears, Dri-Air Industries president. “We want to stay on the leading edge of technology for customers who want to gather data and monitor their processes. The open platform will allow users to add new sensors, communications devices or protocols that may become available in the future.”
The controls come standard on our HP series dryers, dual hopper dryers and optional on our 2 bed, Arid-X dryers. The SmartTouch controller features a 7-in. color touch screen with easy to use prompts for temperature, time and dewpoint display.
Other features include:
- -49° F dewpoint monitor;
- Seven-day timer for automatic start and stops;
- Diagnostic functions with trending for temperatures and dewpoint;
- Resin library to enable processors to build their own resin library for quick setups;
- OPC-UA open platform for maximum connectivity;
- Available Wifi connectivity to transmit dryer information to a host computer;
- Available ethernet connectivity hub.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Resin Dryers: Which Type Is Right for You?
Processors today face bewildering choices of at least five basic types of dryers, whose capabilities are subject to conflicting claims from equipment suppliers. For the buyer, the most basic questions are: How much drying is needed for the job and which dryer types are up to the task?
-
Why Drying Polyolefins Might Be Right for Your Process
From a technical standpoint, drying non-hygroscopic materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene may not be necessary. However, doing so may be advantageous to your process. Here are details.
-
Detect When Equipment Needs Maintenance—Before It’s Too Late
New technology to debut next month at NPE warns when preventive maintenance is needed, before equipment failure disrupts production.