Drying: Vacuum Drying Line Extended

Maguire Products Inc., Aston, Penn. will introduce the VBD600 vacuum drying system at NPE2018 (Booth W5747). With 600 pounds (275 kg) per hour of drying capacity, the model builds out the VBD lineup, joining the VBD 150, VBD 300 and VBD 1000. Maguire’s vacuum drying systems now have throughput capabilities ranging from 30 to 1000 lb/hr.

Maguire will also showcase introducing an energy-monitoring capability that will be available with all VBD models at NPE2018. The VBD-600 on exhibit will include a new touch-screen controller that monitors energy consumption, enabling processors to track consumption over time.

Energy efficiency is a key feature for the VBD line, according to Maguire, which points out that drying can account for as much as 15% of the total process energy cost for a molding operation. In comparison with desiccant dryers, Maguire says its VBD vacuum dryers consume up to 80% less energy, while drying resin in one-sixth the time.

In the VBD, gravity moves material through three vertically arranged drying stages—heating hopper, vacuum vessel, material retention hopper—with material discharge to each stage controlled by high-speed slide-gate valves boasting accuracy of ± 4 grams. The vacuum vessel and retention hopper are mounted on load cells that monitor the weight of material at these stages, controlling material consumption and documenting process conditions for certification to customers. For hygroscopic materials, a membrane purge option is available. Like all Maguire equipment, the new VBD-600 dryer comes with a five-year warranty.