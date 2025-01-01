Dual-Shaft Mixer for Robust Industrial Mixing

The ROSS Dual-Shaft Mixer model FDA-600 is designed for processing emulsions, dispersions, and suspensions. Engineered for wide-ranging densities and viscosities up to several hundred thousand centipoise, ROSS Dual-Shaft Mixers are suited for a variety of industries, including chemicals, composites and coatings.

The FDA-600 has a 600-gallon working capacity is capable of vacuum operation up to 29.5-inch Hg, constructed in stainless steel type 304, and features two independently driven top-entering agitators. The first is a two-wing anchor agitator powered by a 30-hp motor, designed to motivate product from the sidewalls and vessel bottom at a constant rate, promoting continual batch turnover. The second agitator is a high-speed disperser driven by a 150-hp motor and equipped with a 15-inch diameter sawtooth blade mounted on a vertically adjustable hub which can accommodate different batch sizes.

The mix vessel incorporates a dished bottom, 3-inch flush tank ball valve and legs providing 12-inch of clearance beneath the discharge outlet. A stainless steel dimple jacket on the sidewall is provided for heating/cooling media up to 50 PSIG at 250°F. The mixer cover includes an 18-inch charge port, an 8-inch dust collection flange, along with additional nozzles for liquid addition and vacuum connection.

User friendly touch screen controls include agitator speed management, cycle timer, temperature and vacuum displays, and an Emergency Stop push button all located in a NEMA 12 panel. The controls package, built by ROSS Systems & Controls, is rigorously tested with the mixer prior to shipment, ensuring fast and seamless start-up.