DuPont to Launch a Series of New Semi-crystalline Products for 3D Printing at RAPID + TCT 2019

DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, a global business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, will introduce several advanced new semi-crystalline materials at RAPID + TCT 2019. The company states that these materials will open new opportunities to scale up and accelerate production while reducing costs.

Jennifer L. Thompson, Ph.D., R&D programs manager for DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, will present a technical paper on these new materials during the RAPID + TCT conference. Her presentation, titled “High Performance Materials for 3D Printing” will take place on Thursday, May 23, at 10:15 a.m. EDT as part of the Material Development and Characterization session. Thompson will highlight new engineering materials for industrial use, describe alternative 3D printing methods such as pellet extrusion modeling and discuss tailored testing programs for printing materials.

At its booth, DuPont will exhibit automotive ducts and structural components, and a variety of other 3D-printed parts showcasing the diversity and capabilities of its new materials.

RAPID + TCT 2019 will be held at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Mich., from May 21-23. Thompson and other members of the DuPont team will be available during the conference to answer questions about the company’s portfolio of materials for 3D printing.