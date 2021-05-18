Durable PVC DPHP Plasticizer Based on Renewable Material

A general-purpose plasticizer for flexible PVC based on renewable raw material using a traceable mass balance concept has been developed by Sweden’s Perstorp Group (U.S. office in Florence, Ky.). Emoltene 100 Pro is a DPHP (dipropylheptyl phthalate) designed to support sustainable sourcing of renewable and recycled raw materials and reduction of carbon dioxide emission throughout the value chain.

Facilitating uncomplicated adoption by users, Emoltene 100 Pro reportedly is ready to be dropped straight into existing flexible PVC formulations. Users can expect the same performance as Perstorp’s existing Emoltene 100 plasticizer, with the added benefit of a lower carbon footprint. Emoltene 100 Pro will be available in two grades, with different levels of renewable content based on mass balance: the first, containing 14% t is available now, the second, with 71% is expected to become available in the near future.

The renewable content of the first grade of Emoltene 100 Pro is biogas which replaces fossil natural gas as raw material. Emoltene 100 Pro, as well as all Perstorp Pro-Environment products, are certified according to the ISCC PLUS system (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). Both the mass balance where Perstorp applies both physical and chemical traceability as well as the GHG calculations are certified. Being ISCC PLUS certified also means that the company’s sustainable raw materials are ISCC compliant in all parts of the value chain back to the point of origin. All Pro-Environment customers are also given information about the GHG (greenhouse gas) value of the product.

Said Perstorp business manager Martin Hansson. ‘‘We are proud to add Emoltene 100 Pro to our Pro-Environment products portfolio. We launched the original Emoltene 100 plasticizer back in 2009 and it has ever since proven its performance in terms of durability and flexibility, especially for tough outdoor applications. This track record drove us to keep working with the same DPHP molecule, but to give it a more sustainable design, in line with our customers’ demands as well as global sustainability trends in, for example, the automotive and construction industries. Being able to offer a well-known and proven plasticizer with improved environmental properties is an important milestone in future-proofing soft PVC applications.”