Enhanced Portable Diagnostic System for Press Room Automation & Operator Safety Device Analysis

A new case design reportedly provides increased protection for a proven portable, multipurpose, diagnostic system for press room automation and operator safety device analysis--the Gemco 1999 Semelex Safetimeter from Ametek Factory Automation, Peck, Mich. Gemco is just one of the world-leading brands manufactured and supplied by the company, a 60+ year leader in continuous linear and rotary position sensing and level gauging.

Said to be even easier to handle and transfer between locations, the new 1999SEMC Semelex II Safetimeter test set is field-proven to accurately measure press stop time and safety distance to verify the equipment is in compliance with U.S. federal and state requirements. The device is designed for harsh industrial environments. It is portable, lightweight, battery-operated, easy to use, and incorporates new and improved features. Manufacturers that work with stamping presses or other machinery equipped with light curtains, palm-buttons, E-stop buttons, or safety mats need to know where to position their personnel, in order to keep them safe from potential accidents that may occur as a result of contact with the moving machinery.

The versatile 1999SEMC Semelex II Safetimeter can quickly calculate stopping time on machines with reciprocating or rotary motion and determine the minimum safe distance. Gemco’s Semelex Safetimeter is capable of measuring elapsed time and stop time (Ts) from 1-9999 milliseconds. It also calculates the minimum safety distance (Ds) based on the formulas created by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

For more than two decades, the Gemco 1999 Safetimeter series has been recognized by its yellow steel case. The new version has been updated with an even stronger case made from a highly visible yellow plastic resin. The case is lightweight, waterproof (IP67), crushproof, dustproof, and has a die-cut foam insert for the auto-hand and position/velocity transducer. These tough cases are designed with an automatic purge valve that equalizes air pressure, a watertight silicone O-ring lid, over-molded rubber handles, and stainless-steel hardware. The Gemco 1999 Safetimeter series is designed for harsh industrial environments and is portable, lightweight, and easy to use. According to the company, the stability and trustworthiness of Gemco Semelex II Safetimeters are why OSHA uses the instrument exclusively for verification of safety device locations.