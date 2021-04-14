Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
| 1 MINUTE READ

Expandable Novatec Modular Surge Bins Ship Quick

Novatec’s expandable modular surge bins are designed to grow with expanding applications.

Novatec’s expandable modular surge bins are designed to grow with your expanding applications. Units are easy to integrate into a central conveying system to accommodate convenient in-plant material storage.

The MSB comes in volumes of 20, 30, 50 and 70 ft³. Modular extensions of either 12 or 24 inches can be added to a 30 ft³ surge bin to increase volume by 20 or 40 ft³, respectively. A 60° cone bottom allows the smooth material flow of pellets and most regrinds.

The lid includes a loader/receiver mounting hole and an inspection port. Also included are high/low-level sensor ports and site glasses for visual inspection. Construction is carbon steel with a powder-coated paint finish. Discharge gates and take-off boxes and probes are available as accessories.

Shipping is fast, with most units delivered in one to two weeks, and quality is assured with Novatec’s five-year warranty.

Novatec

222 E. Thomas Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21225

Anthony Martinelli

410-789-4811

novatec.com

