Expanded Blade Ejector Line

Progressive Components has expanded its line of blade ejectors which include newly offered optional features to reduce in-house machining. Referred to as “Mold-Ready,” these ejectors are delivered with features that have traditionally been added post-purchase in the toolroom. In addition, the company says configurable part numbers eliminate the need for a print to be provided. Specifically, Progressive says these configurable part numbers simplify ordering Blade Ejectors with radii. As an example, a molder or moldmaker starts with the original part number — BE125-046L6.155 — and adds the radius size, so as an example “BE125-046L6.155-K.094-R.020" features a 0.020" radius.

Progressive Component’s expanded line of Blade Ejectors have features that reduce the need for secondary machining. Source: Progressive Components

Additional Mold-Ready features that can be provided via configurable part numbers include finished cut-to-length, flat machined on head or serial engraving for blade identification.

If sizing doesn’t allow the use of a standard part, Progressive provides custom, made-to-order blade ejectors per print, template or CAD model. This offering includes two radii on the same side for blades on an insert’s edge; a longer land for the radii (two or four) up to 2" (50 mm); alternate materials or sizes (D/X/Y/L) outside of the standard blade ejector catalog range; and black nitriding.