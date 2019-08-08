Extrusion: Air Wipe Dries, Cools, Cleans Small Diameter Tubes, Cable

Exair’s new 3/8-in. Standard Air Wipe produces a 360° airstream that can blow off, dry, clean or cool the material passing through it. The split design can be clamped around continuously moving material such as wire, cable, pipe, hose and extruded shapes.

The unit discharges a small amount of compressed air through a thin slotted nozzle that pulls in high volumes of surrounding room air. The airflow uniformly ejects from the 360° of its inner diam. Coupling brackets that hold each half of the air wipe together can be latched or removed quickly. Additional shims can be installed if more blowoff force is required. Air velocity can be varied with a pressure regulator and instant on/off control provides precision blowoff. Air consumption is 11.1 SCFM at 80 PSIG and the sound level is low at only 82 dBA.

Standard Air Wipes are CE compliant and available from stock in aluminum in diam. from 3/8 in. to 11 in. Pricing starts at $213.

