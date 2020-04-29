Extrusion: Energy-Efficient Dryer for Complex Profiles

The Profile Dryer from U.K.’s Air Controlled Industries (ACI) is a compact and efficient system designed to draw out moisture from unusually shaped profiles. The dryer uses vacuum technology—rather than compressed air—to remove water without damaging or distorting the extrusions. In addition to achieving high levels of drying efficiency, ACI’s profile dryer offers major reductions in running costs through lower energy consumption—utilizing a 1.5 Kw or 3Kw motor—and the ability to capture coolant on the extrusion.

The unit is fully enclosed with a small footprint of about 4-ft long, which easily fits into most production lines. The main enclosure contains a side channel blower and cooling fan as well as a water separator, which collects coolant for recycling. The unit is made from stainless steel with ceramic rollers, eliminating the risk of corrosion. To suit customers’ requirements, the drying head can be configured to meet individual specifications.

Designed for intricate and specific profiles, the Profile Dryer is capable of drying extrusion of up to 65-mm in dia., and is particularly suited to production lines where water collection or spray containment is essential. Drying speed varies with profile size, but smaller profiles of 0.02-6 mm can reportedly achieve a drying speed of up to 328 ft/min.