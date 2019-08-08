Extrusion: Gauge Measures Haze of Narrow, Wide Webs

NDC Technologies is debuting new gauge at the upcoming K 2019 Show that enables processors to accurately and reliably measure the haze of film and sheet inline, and generate real-time reports in real time on this process parameter.

Film or sheet with a poor visible appearance can be problematic for processors trying to maintain a specific quality standard. NDC’s new HazePro gauge reportedly solves this problem by measuring the haze of both narrow and wide films online with the highest accuracy and reliability. With HazePro, manufacturers can precisely adjust the film and sheet extrusion process to tightly maintain haze quality. Process adjustments can be automated for real-time control of haze. Applications include optical, packaging, flexible packaging, agricultural, solar panel, coatings on glass (such as solar panels), anti-glare on computer screens and other uses.

NDC’s haze measurement complies with ASTM standard D1003 for transparent materials.

Did You Leave $15 In the Mail? It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Not sure if you got the survey? Contact us to access it.

Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.