Extrusion: More Accurate Gear Pump Series

Staff Report
Maag has introduced the F-Series gear pump in two configurations: the DX “Dosix” with a reportedly improved dosing accuracy; and the FX “Flexinox,” billed as a flexible alternative to the existing CX and TX pump lines.
During the development of the series, Maag said it tested several types of gear shafts in steels and plastics (including PEEK). For this new series, Maag opted for Z16 with 16 teeth for the FX, and the Z14 with 14 teeth for the DX.
The pumps are modular, which is said to facilitate flexibility and simplifies cleaning and maintenance work. Key components such as the gear shaft, bearing and seal are unchanged. This means processors who buy the new series can still use the existing spare parts.
Both the DX and FX come in a wide range of sizes.
