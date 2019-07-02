  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/2/2019

Extrusion: More Accurate Gear Pump Series

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

New pumps said to be more accurate, flexible.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Maag has introduced the F-Series gear pump in two configurations: the DX “Dosix” with a reportedly improved dosing accuracy; and the FX “Flexinox,”  billed as a flexible alternative to the existing CX and TX pump lines.

During the development of the series, Maag said it tested several types of gear shafts in steels and plastics (including PEEK). For this new series, Maag opted for Z16 with 16 teeth for the FX, and the Z14 with 14 teeth for the DX. 

The pumps are modular, which is said to facilitate flexibility and simplifies cleaning and maintenance work. Key components such as the gear shaft, bearing and seal are unchanged. This means processors who buy the new series can still use the existing spare parts.

Both the DX and FX come in a wide range of sizes.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System