Extrusion: Next-Generation Control System

Davis-Standard LLC, Pawcatuck, Conn., has introduced the next generation of its popular and economical DS-eTPC touchscreen control. Called the DS-eTPC II, the updated controller is engineered with added flexibility to support a broader range of processes and applications. It includes a larger, 15-in. screen with multi-touch capabilities to enable zoom in and out, as well as control for up to three extruders and real-time and historical data trending. Other enhancements include an increase of heat-only zones from four to eight, with an option for up to 20; two auxiliary drives; a remote setpoint; and speed trim via discrete inputs from gauging equipment.

D-S says the controller’s modular design will improve control capabilities and application flexibility while maintaining an attractive price point. What’s more, extrusion processors will be able to control up to three extruders from one main operator station. They will also have the option for local control of coextruders while maintaining line control from the primary operator station. For wire and cable processes, there are optional modes for auto on/off and manual control, along with an option for capstan control.

Standard features on the DS-eTPC II include historical data collection, real-time and historical data trending, web interface, alarm log, and an auxiliary local operator station. The new control is also equipped to handle melt pumps for each extruder and auxiliary functions such as vacuum pumps. On-screen diagnostics and Davis-Standard’s ReACT (remote-access support) are said to make this system the most capable touchscreen control in its class.