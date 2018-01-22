Extrusion: Next-Generation Line Control System

The new maax 400S extrusion control system from Maag (U.S. office in Charlotte, N.C.) can control up to four variable-speed drives and can be upgraded up to a maximum of 32 heating/cooling zones in the basic software configuration. The maax 400S retains the intuitive user control, screen page layout, and color concept of Maag’s existing controllers. It also enables customer-specific requirements, such as page layout, additional pages, or special component control. Integrated statistical functions and process-data memory enable traceable quality management.