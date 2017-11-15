EXTRUSION: Pilot Film Line And Flexible Die

Die can be used for lab work and for medical-tubing production.

New Product Post: 11/15/2017

Related Topics:

A pilot/laboratory line for blown film and a versatile die were among the new products Dr. Collin GmbH (U.S. office is Collin Lab & Pilot Solutions Inc., Norcross, Ga.) displayed at October’s Fakuma show in Germany. On the pilot line, Collin has redesigned the takeoff and layflat units as well as the winder. The winder can now operate in contact, central, or central winding with gap modes. The line can also now operate at speeds to 164 ft/min vs. the previous threshold of 98 ft/min. The die can also be used to make tubing.

 

Editor Pick

Extrusion: Ironing-Roll Winder For Jumbo Rolls

Targets cast PP and barrier film applications.

New Product

Materials Handling: Enclosed Bulk-Bag Discharger

EXTRUSION: Pilot Film Line And Flexible Die

Extrusion: Ironing-Roll Winder For Jumbo Rolls

Heating/Cooling: Hybrid System Combines Air, Fluid Cooling

Size Reduction: Central Granulator Offers Higher Throughput of Lower Density Parts

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.