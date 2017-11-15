EXTRUSION: Pilot Film Line And Flexible Die

A pilot/laboratory line for blown film and a versatile die were among the new products Dr. Collin GmbH (U.S. office is Collin Lab & Pilot Solutions Inc., Norcross, Ga.) displayed at October’s Fakuma show in Germany. On the pilot line, Collin has redesigned the takeoff and layflat units as well as the winder. The winder can now operate in contact, central, or central winding with gap modes. The line can also now operate at speeds to 164 ft/min vs. the previous threshold of 98 ft/min. The die can also be used to make tubing.