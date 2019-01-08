Extrusion: Versatile Mixer Can Also Extrude Strands

Related Topics: Compounding

Extrusion

A new turnkey system from Charles R. Ross & Son Co. is capable of extruding finished product into strands. The Ross VersaMix Model VMC-1 and Discharge System Model DS-1 are mounted on a common bench and supplied with two vessels: one for mixing and one for extrusion. An air/oil hydraulic lift raises and lowers the mixing vessel to and from the operating position.

At the end of the batching procedure, while the mixing vessel is in the raised position, finished product is transferred into the extrusion vessel positioned below the mix vessel. The extrusion can is then rolled over to the Discharge System where product is pushed out by a platen through a perforated die plate, forming strands in the desired profile.

The VersaMix is a triple-shaft mixer with independently-driven low and high-speed agitators. Capacities range from 1 to 1000 gal. The combination of low and high shear mixing in the VersaMix makes it an ideal machine for a wide range of viscosities up to around 1 million centipoise. Designed for vacuum operation up to 29.5-in. Hg, the VMC-1 pictured features a special product charging tube for introducing minor ingredients sub-surface near the high-speed blades. There are two high-speed shafts, each supplied with two saw-tooth type blades, doubling this model’s standard shear input. Other customizations supplied on this mixer include all stainless-steel construction, jacketed vessels, integrated vacuum pump, explosion-proof motors and touchscreen controls.