Extrusion:Quick-Change Manual Screen Changer

New-generation manual screen changers from Nordson Corp. reportedly reduce by 50% the force required for switching screens on an extrusion line, making easier a task that typically tests the strength of machine operators.

Like Nordson’s standard manual screen changers, the new BKG NorCon EMR and XMR models provide a less expensive alternative to stationary screen-changer systems. The operator replaces a contaminated screen with a clean one by turning a handle or lever that activates an indexing system. The new EMR and XMR screen changers contain a ratchet mechanism that reduces the force required to turn the handle.

This mechanism can also be retrofitted onto corresponding standard models EM and XM, at either the customer’s plant or a Nordson technical support facility. While EMR and EM units are for use with extruders sized in inches, the XMR and XM units are for metric equipment.

Available standard NorCon manual screen changers range from 10 to 65 in. for EM units and 30 to 120 mm for XM units. EMR and XMR models are available in most of these sizes.