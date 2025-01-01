Fast Leak Tester for ‘Tricky’ Applications
New BottleStop leak tester from ALPS Inspection handles large, angled-neck and trouble-prone HDPE containers at up to 65 per minute.
The latest automatic leak tester from ALPS Inspection is the BottleStop system for “tricky” applications like HDPE angled-neck containers, large containers and ones prone to choked-neck defects. Target applications include household toilet bowl cleaners and containers for industrial chemicals and automotive fuel additives. The new unit inspects up to 65 containers per minute with two, three or four heads. Container diameter or length can be 1 to 13 inches
ALPS notes that angled-neck containers require an adjustable probe and secure handling, and containers prone to choked necks also require careful handling for accurate inspection. The new leak tester is described as a cost-effective solution for large, stable containers that often run at slower speeds.
Flexibility and adaptability are prime virtues claimed for the new system. For example, it switches between and angled and standard neck containers. A probe for choked necks is optional (choked necks are not easily detected with conventional probes). BottleStop is available in three test-station types: group or individual handling and hold tooling (required for angled necks or for detecting choked necks). The new unit mounts over existing conveyor systems with no major modifications required.
Other features include a compact design (72 × 61 × 86 inches) and a color touchscreen controller with data graphs and reports for process monitoring. A gate cylinder regulates flow while programmable sensors ensure precision in testing and defect rejection. A self-test function verifies detection of a defined hole size with push-button control.
Use Interactive Production Scheduling to Improve Your Plant's Efficiencies
When evaluating ERP solutions, consider the power of interactive production scheduling to effectively plan and allocate primary and secondary equipment, materials and resources on the overall production capacity of the business and conclude that this is a key area that cannot be overlooked.
Multilayer Solutions to Challenges in Blow Molding with PCR
For extrusion blow molders, challenges of price and availability of postconsumer recycled resins can be addressed with a variety of multilayer technologies, which also offer solutions to issues with color, processability, mechanical properties and chemical migration in PCR materials.
Blow Molder with a Mission: CKS Packaging Shares Gains Of Its Phenomenal Growth
From three machines in 1986 to 27 plants nationwide today, this family-owned processor has prospered through unwavering customer service, committed employees and dedicated service to its community.