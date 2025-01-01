Fast Leak Tester for ‘Tricky’ Applications

BottleStop multihead leak tester for up to 65 containers/minute. Source: ALPS Inspection.

The latest automatic leak tester from ALPS Inspection is the BottleStop system for “tricky” applications like HDPE angled-neck containers, large containers and ones prone to choked-neck defects. Target applications include household toilet bowl cleaners and containers for industrial chemicals and automotive fuel additives. The new unit inspects up to 65 containers per minute with two, three or four heads. Container diameter or length can be 1 to 13 inches

ALPS notes that angled-neck containers require an adjustable probe and secure handling, and containers prone to choked necks also require careful handling for accurate inspection. The new leak tester is described as a cost-effective solution for large, stable containers that often run at slower speeds.

Flexibility and adaptability are prime virtues claimed for the new system. For example, it switches between and angled and standard neck containers. A probe for choked necks is optional (choked necks are not easily detected with conventional probes). BottleStop is available in three test-station types: group or individual handling and hold tooling (required for angled necks or for detecting choked necks). The new unit mounts over existing conveyor systems with no major modifications required.

Other features include a compact design (72 × 61 × 86 inches) and a color touchscreen controller with data graphs and reports for process monitoring. A gate cylinder regulates flow while programmable sensors ensure precision in testing and defect rejection. A self-test function verifies detection of a defined hole size with push-button control.