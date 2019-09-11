  • PT Youtube
Extrusion Conference
9/11/2019

Feeding & Blending: 4.0 Connectivity and Easy Cleaning

Brabender Technologie will highlight new OPC-UA compliant controls and easy cleaning features for feeders at K 2019.

Brabender Technologie is using K 2019 to launch its DSR28 and DDSR20 feeders. The company says it has completely revised the lines, including a new type of gearbox,  as well as many new components that are compatible with one another, allowing for easy operation and faster cleaning without tools. The two machines also demonstrate two possible motor types, including an extended adjustment range.

Also new is the FiberXpert fiber feeder for lower feed rates and a FlexWall 40 with an acrylic hopper that can be controlled using a mobile device and a web server application. In addition, the company will display a twin-screw feeder based on special customer requirements; the DS feeder range for granulate; and a liquid feeder.

Industry 4.0 Compatible

The company calls its new OPC-UA interface a step towards Industry 4.0. The expansion to upstream machines, such as vacuum conveyors, is also now available in the feeder control and the OP16 control unit, according to the company. This gives customers a control for both machines from a single source, allowing them to optimize refill processes and coordinate machines.

