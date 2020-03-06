Feeding: Controller Equipped with 'Configuration Wizard'

Movacolor says it’s made the configuration of feeders easier by adding a unique configuration wizard to the Movacolor Touch Screen Controller software. The wizard guides operators through the configuration process of the software step by step. This is said to eliminate the possibility they will forget to configure loaders, select the right dosing tool, or perform the initial loadcell calibration.

Movacolor controllers are delivered preconfigured, plug-and-play out of the box. With Movacolor’s modular dosing equipment (building blocks) processors can combine the different dosing systems themselves, configuring their own dosing system.