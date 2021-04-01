‘First’ Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic Portfolio Launched

The launch of a new recycled material made from ocean bound plastic which has been recovered from ocean-feeding waterways and inland areas within a 50-kilometer radius of the ocean, has been launched by Houston-based SABIC, which appears to be at the forefront of such a launch. The ocean bound material is mechanically recycled and can be converted into components for new consumer goods and electronics applications, such as TV remote controls and electronic razors. It also has potential future use by other industries, such as automotive.

The new recycled material is a Xenoy PC/PET compound comprising of a minimum 10% recycled ocean bound PET blended with PC, and is now part of SABIC’s Trucircle portfolio and services. The material is said to offer potentially significant reductions in carbon footprint of up to 7% and energy consumption of up to 11% compared to its virgin grade. It boasts good impact strength, processability and chemical resistance.

An internal SABIC LCA Study based on a resin grade comprising 20% recycled content, showed that every 1kT of product containing the ocean bound recycled Xenoy PC/PET compound, equates to 24-million single-use 0.5 liter PET water bottles that can potentially be diverted away from our oceans, preventing them from becoming marine litter.

Said Sergi Monros, v.p. of SABIC’s performance polymers & industry solutions for petrochemicals, “Our new recycled ocean bound material can help to tackle the problem directly as part of our commitment to minimize plastics waste ending up as waste. By creating more sustainable materials and forging new collaborations, we hope to help reshape our industry and our entire value chain, whilst at the same time playing a leading role to help provide guidance for necessary regulation and governance.”

As previously reported, SABIC’s Trucircle portfolio spans design for recyclability, mechanically recycled products, certified circular products from feedstock recycling of used plastic, certified renewables products from bio-based feedstock and closed loop initiatives to recycle plastic back into high quality applications and help prevent valuable used plastics from becoming waste.