Five New Material-Optimized Injection Molding Screws

Zeiger Industries is showing its latest ZP screw designs for processing engineering-grade polymers at NPE2018.

Four of the screws on display include resin-specific optimized designs for PC/PMMA and glass-filled LCP, nylon, and PPS/PUS.

Combining the correct ZP Optimized flight profile and Zeiger’s resin-specific base materials, Zeiger says customers can see 50% longer screw life, significant reductions in annual maintenance costs and improved profitability due to less down time and rejected parts.

In addition to the resin-specific screws listed above, a Multi-Material ZP screw design is also on display. Zeiger calls the screw an “unmatched” replacement of general purpose (GP) screws used for processing different resins on the same machine.