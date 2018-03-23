Five New Material-Optimized Injection Molding Screws

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Zeiger Industries is showing its latest ZP screw designs for processing engineering-grade polymers at NPE2018.
Four of the screws on display include resin-specific optimized designs for PC/PMMA and glass-filled LCP, nylon, and PPS/PUS.
Combining the correct ZP Optimized flight profile and Zeiger’s resin-specific base materials, Zeiger says customers can see 50% longer screw life, significant reductions in annual maintenance costs and improved profitability due to less down time and rejected parts.
In addition to the resin-specific screws listed above, a Multi-Material ZP screw design is also on display. Zeiger calls the screw an “unmatched” replacement of general purpose (GP) screws used for processing different resins on the same machine.
NPE2018 Exhibitor
Zeiger Industries
Booth: W4143
Editor PickBetter Molding By Design (and Experiment)
Pairing Design of Experiments (DOE) tenets with the principles of Scientific Molding can point towards a more stable injection process.