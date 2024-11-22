Fixed Tank Dual Shaft Mixer/Pressure Reactor

Built to handle a wide range of formulations and viscosities, the ROSS FDA-50 Fixed Tank Dual Shaft Mixer is a custom-designed agitated pressure reactor that’s said to be well suited for processes that require meticulous control over mixing, temperature and pressure in a compact and portable module. The stainless steel type 316 dished bottom vessel and removable dished cover can accommodate internal pressures up to 100 psi, stamped according to ASME Section VIII, Div. I.

The mixer/reactor is equipped with two agitators. The high-speed disperser features two 6" sawtooth blades — one fixed at the bottom and one adjustable along the shaft. It is driven by a 5-hp explosion-proof motor up to 1,760 rpm, creating a vortex into which dry ingredients can be delivered for fast wetting. The disperser is belt-driven with removable drive motor, belt and guard. The two-wing anchor agitator is direct-driven by a 5-hp explosion-proof removable gearmotor up to 45 rpm, designed with a heavy-duty triangular cross section and removable Teflon sidewall scrapers.

The anchor feeds product toward the high-speed disperser blades and ensures that the batch contents are never stagnant in any one area. Dry-running single mechanical seals compatible with various solvents are utilized on the mixer shafts. All product wetted surfaces are polished to 320-grit finish.

The FDA-50 also includes a 2" flush tank discharge ball valve with a sanitary outlet connection, and an assortment of sanitary inlet ports on the cover. The mobile mixer stands on four splayed stainless steel legs with foot pads and nonmarking urethane casters — two rigid and two locking — for stability and easy movement.