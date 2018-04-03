Flexible, Expandable Blown Film Die

Related Topics:
Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH is introducing the Mo-Con modular concept blown film die, which is expandable from 5 to 17 layers. The die is said to be compact and streamlined. Its modular design gives blown film processors the opportunity to run products in a range of combinations to ensure the optimal film structure for each product they manufacture.
