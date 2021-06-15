Flowmeter Adds Protective Cover
Burger & Brown Engineering says the TracerVM DuraGuard corrosion-resistant stainless steel cover adds rigidity and an extra layer of protection for TracerVM flow and temperature sensors.
Burger & Brown Engineering (Grandview, Mo.) has introduced the TracerVM DuraGuard corrosion-resistant stainless steel cover, designed especially for for the TracerVM line of flowmeters assembled to a Smartflow manifold. Created to provide additional rigidity and an extra layer of protection for TracerVM flow and temperature sensors, DuraGuard also manages the cables for the power and signal connections of 1/2- or 3/8-in. TracerVM Base models or a TracerVM with user interface. The company notes that Delta-Q Flow regulators can also be added for manual flow balancing and optimization functionality.
The DuraGuard can be ordered in 8- or 2-port lengths in combination to accommodate assemblies with an even number of ports and standard 2-in. on-center spacing on aluminum or stainless steel manifolds. The cable management port may be moved to either end of the DuraGuard for convenient installation. The product is only available on new assemblies and must be factory installed, with parts currently in stock.
The DuraGuard corrosion-resistant stainless steel cover adds protection and rigidity to the the TracerVM flowmeter.
