Hand-Held Ionization Gun Eliminates Need for Separate Power Supply

A new hand-held ionization gun from Simco-Ion, Hatfield, Penn. reportedly is designed with unique features to clean electrostatically charges surfaces and parts. Cleanflex Easy Ionization Gun eliminates the need for a separate power supply unit, has a full-hand trigger and boasts improved blow-off force.

Hand held ionization for assembly or manufacturing processes is said to be made easy with the Cleanflex Easy Gun, which has a built- in 24V DC power supply, eliminating the need for cumbersome high voltage cables and separate power supply unit. A specially designed opening of the nozzle, allows the Cleanflex Easy Gun to produce a very compact air stream with lower noise and reduced air consumption when compared to other antistatic guns. The nozzle opening has been constructed as a ring, making it impossible to block the complete air stream should the tip accidentally touch the user, preventing injuries due to too high air pressure.

Designed with a full-hand trigger, the Cleanflex Easy Gun allows for easy air control without the strain to one finger. Ionization is initiated only when the trigger is active and enough air pressure has been measured by an internal sensor. This provides added safety, low energy usage and extends the ionization emitter life. The air flow nozzle can be set to 4 positions covering a range of 70 degrees, making it possible to set the flow in the optimal direction for obtaining the best cleaning results and creating an ergonomic condition for the operator.