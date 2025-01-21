Heated Sprue Bushing Line Expanded

PCS Company says its new .500" and .750" integrally heated sprue bushing assemblies provide high heat transfer ability for processing a wide range of commodity resins in small-to-medium volumes.

Featuring a streamlined flow channel that terminates in a reverse-taper gate, PCS says these assemblies minimize pressure loss and enable rapid gate freeze. The integrally heated design deploys a replaceable thermocouple close to the flow channel to optimize processing conditions for all thermoplastics.

PCS Company’s heated sprue bushings come in three flow diameters and enable rapid gate freeze. Source: PCS Company

The company notes that process hold time is reduced by the formation of a small gate stub on the part or runner, which does not subsequently increase the potential for sink marks on the part, as the reinforced contact area improves strength and heat transfer.

The heated sprue bushing assemblies are available in three flow diameters, two head styles and two gate styles to suit a range of applications. A standard sprue gate is suitable for most applications, with press-fit areas are to ± 0.0005". An extra stock sprue gate is available for applications requiring machining of the gate area for runner profiles, part contours or bushing-height adjustments.

Additional features include a fully sealed design to protect heater and thermocouple; H-13 steel construction; and a maximum operating temperature of 600°F, using insulating washers.