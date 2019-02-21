Heating/Cooling: Hybrid Chiller Cuts Energy, Refrigerant Use

Thermal Care says its new Accuchiller TCF model chiller combines the benefits of a flooded chiller and a variable-speed centrifugal compressor, providing energy efficiency, reduced refrigerant use and a smaller physical footprint.

The Accuchiller TCF model chiller’s Hybrid Film Evaporator is said to provide the energy efficiency of a wet—“flooded”—system in a compact footprint, building on Thermal Care’s line of variable-speed, centrifugal compressor systems. Thermal Care says the new TCF chiller also applies other existing energy savings technologies like adiabatic fluid coolers and a free-cooling system design.

Thermal Care reports that the new Accuchiller TCF satisfies market demand for improved energy efficiency and reduced refrigerant charges, adding that the company is one of the first industrial chiller manufacturers to commercialize this technology for process cooling market segments including plastics processing.

As opposed to flooded evaporative systems that immerse copper water tubes in liquid refrigerant, the hybrid film evaporation systems applied by the Accuchiller TCF uses a thin film of refrigerant to achieve more energy efficiency with less refrigerant. In addition, the hybrid technology’s compact modular design allows a 25 percent smaller footprint.

The Accuchiller TCF features Thermal Care’s advanced PLC control system, featuring a color touchscreen display. This shows a variety of operational screens, including time stamped faults or alarms and compressor and pump hours. The Accuchiller TCF is also equipped with an Ethernet port and is compatible with Thermal Care’s Connex4.0 plant-wide equipment remote control and monitoring system.