Heating/Cooling: Hybrid System Combines Air, Fluid Cooling

The Hybrid Adiabatic Cooling System from AEC, New Berlin, Wisc. promises savings in water, energy, and maintenance while providing process cooling for nearly in any environment. AEC says the system saves up to 95% in water use annually by applying adiabatic cooling versus a traditional cooling tower or closed-circuit fluid cooling. In an adiabatic system, outside ambient air is pulled across coils to remove heat when outside ambient temperatures are cool enough. Fine misting nozzles are only turned on when needed to reach a desired temperature.

In addition to water savings, the system can reportedly reduce energy usage by up to 86% versus packaged air-cooled chillers. Each fan is equipped with energy efficient motors that are cycled on and off to meet the prescribed cooling set-point. In addition, using only the fans necessary to meet required temperatures decreases the overall sound profile and reduces fan system maintenance. In the cooler months, the system functions as a dry-air cooling system, operating a fan motor rather than a chiller compressor motor.

The freeze-proof system requires less maintenance thanks to a closed glycol loop. This design reduces the amount of chemicals required to run the equipment while also protecting from outside dirt and dust. The self-draining spray system is equipped with fine misting nozzles that allow for water to be evaporated prior to hitting the copper coils, making it scale resistant. The unit is built from high quality, durable materials that naturally resist corrosion, including stainless steel, phenolic epoxy coated aluminum fins, and copper tubing.

Traditional cooling towers allow for water to collect in a basin at the base, providing a breeding ground for dangerous legionella bacteria. In the Hybrid Adiabatic Cooling System, the basin— and the potential for harmful bacteria growth and contamination—is eliminated. The closed loop design separates the glycol from the process, eliminating the need for chemical treatment.