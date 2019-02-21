Heating/Cooling: Modular Line Eases Expansion, Applies Free Cooling

Frigel has extended its ModularChiller line of central chillers to now include its new 3FX water-cooled chillers ranging from 25 to 139 tons each. Designed for use with the company’s Ecodry 3DK central adiabatic dry-cooler systems, Frigel says the 3FX chillers offer digitally controlled closed-loop cooling.

The 3FX chillers, which are available in 12 models, are designed to be part of "integrated systems," either in parallel configuration—modular refrigeration systems—or in series arrangement—multistage refrigeration systems.

Seven models are engineered with high-efficiency Bitzer screw compressors offering 41 to 139 tons of cooling per chiller, with step-less capacity modulation from 25 to 100 percent. Five models feature twin tandem scroll compressors providing 25 to 65 tons of cooling capacity per unit.

Each chiller is engineered as a self-contained, compact package, consisting of a single-refrigeration circuit, rotary compressor(s), evaporator and condenser. The chillers can be configured to provide up to 850 tons of cooling capacity.

The Frigel 3PR Intelligent Control System, in combination with a central 3-way motorized modulating valve, automatically shuts down the 3FX chillers and lets the Ecodry unit deliver process water at the proper temperature where needed via ambient air flow. This way, free cooling is achieved, with potential energy savings of up to 80 percent.