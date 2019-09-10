Heating/Cooling: Pressurized Temperature Controller With Cell Connectivity

The Tempro plus D100 temperature control unit from Wittmann Battenfeld can be fully integrated into the control system of a Wittmann Battenfeld injection molding machine—a nod to Industry 4.0. The new temperature controller is capable of 9 kW of heat output and uses a magnet-coupled stainless steel pump to ensure sufficient flow. The pump’s capacity is 0.5 kW, with a maximum flow rate of 40 l/min (10.5 gpm) and a maximum pressure of 4.5 bars (65 psi). The Tempro plus D100 is equipped with a wear-resistant flow quantity measurement device as standard. Like all other Wittmann Battenfeld temperature controllers, The Tempro plus D100 also offers extensive options so processors can configure a temperature controller tailored to fit their needs.

RELATED CONTENT How to Reduce Sinks Modifications to the common core pin can be a simple solution, but don’t expect all resins to behave the same. Gas assist is also worth a try.

Fluid Cooler Offers Alternative to Cooling Towers or Central Chillers When it comes to cooling extruders and injection and blow molding machines, the vast majority of plastics processors in the U.S. choose cooling towers.

Don't Neglect Cooling... There's Money to Be Made For most injection molding jobs, cooling is 95% of the cycle time.