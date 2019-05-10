Heating/Cooling: Sanitary Chillers, TCUs For Clean Rooms

Mokon’s new Pura-therm line includes cleanroom-ready chillers, TCUs and combination units.

Mokon has introduced the Pura-therm line of sanitary liquid temperature-control systems for critical environments such as clean rooms. The line includes portable chillers, water temperature-control units (TCUs) for up to 250 F, and combination heating/chilling systems (pictured). These units are said to meet ISO standards for clean rooms with stainless-steel cabinets, washdown designs, stainless wetted parts for heating, nonferrous components for cooling, stainless pumps, non-marring casters, and remote setpoint and communication capabilities.

