Heating/Cooling: Series Offers High Temp Heat-Transfer Options Beyond Steam, Oil

Water system line extended with lower temperature options.

New Product Post: 10/10/2017

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Circulating liquid temperature control systems manufacturer Mokon (Buffalo, N.Y.) has expanded its Duratherm MAX line of water systems, which range up to temperatures of 380°F (193°C) and system pressures of 300 PSI (20.7 Bar), to include two lower high-temp options. The new D3 Series has capabilities up to 330°F (166°C), with an option for 340°F (171°C).

Mokon said the series offers processors a broader selection for high temperature operations beyond relying on steam or oil systems as a heat-transfer medium. The new D3 Series fills a gap for customers wanting operating temperatures above 300°F but not needing the maximum temperature of 380°F provided by the D4 Series.

According to Mokon, the Duratherm MAX product line was designed to self-generate the pressures required to produce high temperatures from city or plant water connections, with the small hold-up volume and energy-efficient heater design providing maximum heat up and cool down results.

Editor Pick

Heat/Cool Molding Gets A Workout at Fakuma 2017

KraussMaffei will demonstrate extremely fine mold-surface replication and the wide range of decorative effects possible without secondary processes using RocTool heat/cool molding technology.

New Product

Compounding: Heavy-Duty, High-Capacity, Multi-Agitator Mixing Systems

Materials Handling: Rotary-Valve Monitor Has More Safety Features

Compounding: Liquid Loss-in-Weight Feeder in New Modular Design

Heating/Cooling: Series Offers High Temp Heat-Transfer Options Beyond Steam, Oil

Tooling: Guide for Inclined Pin Promises Higher Force Absorption

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.