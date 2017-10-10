Heating/Cooling: Series Offers High Temp Heat-Transfer Options Beyond Steam, Oil

Related Suppliers Mokon

Circulating liquid temperature control systems manufacturer Mokon (Buffalo, N.Y.) has expanded its Duratherm MAX line of water systems, which range up to temperatures of 380°F (193°C) and system pressures of 300 PSI (20.7 Bar), to include two lower high-temp options. The new D3 Series has capabilities up to 330°F (166°C), with an option for 340°F (171°C).

Mokon said the series offers processors a broader selection for high temperature operations beyond relying on steam or oil systems as a heat-transfer medium. The new D3 Series fills a gap for customers wanting operating temperatures above 300°F but not needing the maximum temperature of 380°F provided by the D4 Series.

According to Mokon, the Duratherm MAX product line was designed to self-generate the pressures required to produce high temperatures from city or plant water connections, with the small hold-up volume and energy-efficient heater design providing maximum heat up and cool down results.