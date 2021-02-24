} High-Flow POM for Medical and Healthcare Industry | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

High-Flow POM for Medical and Healthcare Industry

Polyplastics has expanded its Duracon POM PM series with the addition of high-flow grade PM27S01N
#Elastomers

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Japan’s Polyplastics Group (U.S. office in Farmingdale, Mich.) is expanding its Duracon polyoxymethylene (POM) PM series portfolio with the development of a new high-flow grade for drug contact and delivery applications for the medical and healthcare market. New grade PM27S01N reportedly offers reduced wall thickness, miniaturization, and lower weight for various medical devices that are becoming increasingly complicated and highly functional.

PM27S01N is said to deliver global medical and food regulatory compliance. In a changing and growing marketplace, medical device manufacturers and end users demand high-quality materials and reliable suppliers, according to Polyplastics. The new grade meets regulatory compliance requirements including ISO10993 and USP Class VI biocompatibility/cytotoxicity, FDA Drug Master File (DMF) and Device Master File (MAF), and EU 10/2011 and FDA food-contact 21 CFR 177.2470.

Polyplastics launched high-flow POM for the medical & healthcare industry.

The material adheres to strict quality management systems including conformity to VDI guideline, VDI 2017 medical-grade plastics. It also provides full traceability of processes and products, and production management based on GMP principle. Polyplastics has positioned itself to provide uniform quality and global supply.

Polyplastics’ Duracon PM series, which also includes Duracon PM09S01N, a standard viscosity workhorse grade, complements the company’s Topas cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) product, a high-purity material for a range of medical applications. The company offers medical device manufacturers extensive data on the long- term reliability of its materials. Customized data on extraction, moldability, durability, slip and wear, and other key attributes is also available.


 

RELATED CONTENT

Chemical Foaming Agents CFAs molding & extrusion

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic